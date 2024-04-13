Home / Boxing Videos / “I'm In Shock!” Rhiannon Dixon & Anthony Crolla React To World Title Win

“I'm In Shock!” Rhiannon Dixon & Anthony Crolla React To World Title Win

Rhiannon Dixon and trainer Anthony Crolla react to her World Title triumph over Karan Carabajal in Manchester on the undercard of Jordan Gill-Zelfa Barrett on April 13 2024.

