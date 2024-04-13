“I'm In Shock!” Rhiannon Dixon & Anthony Crolla React To World Title Win

Shane McGuigan: New BBC One documentary 'Stable' goes inside elite boxing gym All four episodes of Stable: The Boxing Game will be streamed on BBC iPlayer from 6am on Saturday, 30 March, and broadcast as double bills on BBC One... […]

Is Jared Big baby Miller finished with boxing? Big baby took a lot of headshots unnecessarily and really received a lot of apparently long-term damage from sustained headshots in his last fight... […]

Jared Anderson vs Ryad Merhy April 13th ESPN Looks like Anderson 16-0 managed his way thru his court date and recent charges to keep the fight date v 32-2 (26) Ryad Merhy out of Belgium. Do not... […]

tic's alphabet soup ratings watch wba heavyweight mike perez in at #6 michael hunter in at #8 a mike perez v michael hunter fight would be fun cruiserweight gilberto ramirez... […]

Fabio Wardley Vs Frazer Clarke Fabio Wardley is set to face the challenge of Frazer Clarke on Sunday 31st March 2024 at o2 Arena in London. The fight will take place over 12... […]

Ridiculously ranked fighters Reading about Broner (who's had all of four fights in the last six years) being inexplicably dropped by parachute at #8 in the WBA welter rankings... […]

tim tszyu v sebastian fundora march thirty/ thirty first well done to everyone involved for getting this card done onshort notice, four world title fights & an interim title fight Image:... […]

Dalton Smith Vs Jose Zepeda Super lightweights Dalton Smith and Jose Zepeda square off Saturday, live on DAZN, with the winner expected to move closer to a world title... […]

Lawrence Okolie v Lukasz Rozanski Lawrence Okolie will challenge Lukasz Rozanski for the WBC bridgerweight title on 24 May in Poland. The former British and European champion has... […]

Rematch Joe Joyce? Who should rematch Joe Joyce and avenge their loss, Joseph Parker or Daniel Dubois? They have a chance to get some redemption for their stoppage... […]

Our favorite topic..... P4P Rankings!!! ;-) Yes, I know... no need to thank me. ;D P4P rankings are a pain in the ass, and the source of huge disagreements between boxing fans. Something... […]

Liam Davies v Erik Robles Ayala European super-bantamweight champion Liam Davies said he is preparing for the "biggest fight of my life" as he attempts to win an IBO title in... […]