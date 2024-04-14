Brandon Scott Vs Rodrigo Matias Areco: Full Fight (Gill Vs Barrett Undercard) Matchroom Boxing 3 hours ago Boxing Videos ‘The Baddest Nerd On The Planet’ Brandon Scott puts his injury woes behind him, returning to the ring with a six round points victory over Rodrigo Matias Areco on the Jordan Gill vs Zelfa Barrett undercard on Saturday 13 April 2024. #BrandonScott #Boxing #GillBarrett * Areco Barrett Boxing Brandon Fight FULL Gill Matchroom Boxing Matias Rodrigo SCOTT undercard 2024-04-14 Matchroom Boxing Share Facebook Twitter Stumbleupon LinkedIn Pinterest