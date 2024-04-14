Home / Boxing Videos / Brandon Scott Vs Rodrigo Matias Areco: Full Fight (Gill Vs Barrett Undercard)

Brandon Scott Vs Rodrigo Matias Areco: Full Fight (Gill Vs Barrett Undercard)

‘The Baddest Nerd On The Planet’ Brandon Scott puts his injury woes behind him, returning to the ring with a six round points victory over Rodrigo Matias Areco on the Jordan Gill vs Zelfa Barrett undercard on Saturday 13 April 2024.

