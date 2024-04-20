Home / Boxing Videos / “Let's Run It Back!” Ryan Garcia & Devin Haney Talk After Epic Fight

“Let's Run It Back!” Ryan Garcia & Devin Haney Talk After Epic Fight

Matchroom Boxing 14 mins ago Boxing Videos



Hear from both Ryan Garcia and Devin Haney after their epic clash in New York on Saturday 20 April which saw Garcia hand Haney the first defeat of his career, with 3 knockdowns on the way to a majority decision victory!

#HaneyGarcia #RyanGarcia #DevinHaney

Tags

About Matchroom Boxing

Check Also

Scrappy Ramirez Arrives Ahead Of #HaneyGarcia

#HaneyGarcia | Live NOW on DAZN! Click the link in bio to buy Subscribe to …

© Copyright 2000 - 2024, Saddo Boxing All Rights Reserved