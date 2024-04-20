“Let's Run It Back!” Ryan Garcia & Devin Haney Talk After Epic Fight Matchroom Boxing 14 mins ago Boxing Videos Hear from both Ryan Garcia and Devin Haney after their epic clash in New York on Saturday 20 April which saw Garcia hand Haney the first defeat of his career, with 3 knockdowns on the way to a majority decision victory! #HaneyGarcia #RyanGarcia #DevinHaney * DEVIN EPIC Fight Garcia Haney Let39s Matchroom Boxing Run Ryan TALK 2024-04-20 Matchroom Boxing Share Facebook Twitter Stumbleupon LinkedIn Pinterest