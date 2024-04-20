HANEY VS. GARCIA POST FIGHT PRESS CONFERENCE





A dangerous rivalry that has been brewing since their days in the amateur boxing scene has finally hit a fever pitch as undefeated, former undisputed lightweight champion and current WBC Super Lightweight Champion Devin “The Dream” Haney (31-0, 15 KOs) will defend his title against international PPV star “King” Ryan Garcia (24-1, 20 KOs). The 12-round fight is presented by Golden Boy Promotions in association with Haney Promotions, KingRy Promotions, and Matchroom Boxing. The mega-event will take place at Barclays Center in Brooklyn on Saturday, April 20, exclusively live on DAZN PPV.

