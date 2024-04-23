Gloves Off: Canelo vs Munguia TRAILER | #CaneloMunguia





The all-new edition of Gloves Off will chronicle the intriguing backstories of two Mexican-born fighters, Canelo Alvarez and Jaime Munguia, set to appear in the can’t-miss PBC on Prime Video Pay-Per-View showdown, live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, May 4.

The all-new, two-episode presentation of Gloves Off, the revealing series that brings fight fans compelling behind-the-scenes access in the lead-up to highly-anticipated PBC on Prime Video boxing events. Gloves Off: Canelo vs. Munguia, narrated by Barry Pepper, premieres on Prime Video today, and takes fans far beyond the ring. The series blends footage and stories of the two fighters’ lives, families, training camp team members, and training camp activity as the build-up increases to the highly-anticipated Cinco de Mayo weekend showdown in Las Vegas.

Squaring off in the May 4 blockbuster event will be Undisputed Super Middleweight World Champion and Mexican icon Canelo Alvarez placing his world title on the line versus rising Mexican star Jaime Munguia, an unbeaten former world champion. The episodes illustrate the personal stakes on the line and offers an intimate look at these prizefighters headlining the first four-belt undisputed title fight between Mexican combatants and harkens back to the great Mexico vs. Mexico matchups of the past.

#CaneloMunguia #Canelo #Munguia

Visit PremierBoxingChampions.com for more info.

SIGN UP FOR FIGHT ALERTS:

https://pbcham.ps/FightAlerts

FOLLOW US:

Tweets by premierboxing

https://instagram.com/premierboxing

https://www.facebook.com/premierboxingchampions