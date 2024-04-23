Home / Boxing Videos / Jaime Munguia Media Workout | #CaneloMunguia

Jaime Munguia Media Workout | #CaneloMunguia

Premier Boxing Champions 3 hours ago Boxing Videos



Undefeated all-action former world champion Jaime Munguía will hold a media workout in Los Angeles ahead of his upcoming showdown as Canelo Promotions presents a Cinco de Mayo weekend blockbuster featuring pound-for-pound great Canelo Álvarez putting his undisputed super middleweight world title on the line against Munguía headlining a PBC Pay-Per-View event on Prime Video on Saturday, May 4 from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

#CaneloMunguia Fight Night Details: https://pbcham.ps/FightNight-050424

Visit PremierBoxingChampions.com for more info.

SIGN UP FOR FIGHT ALERTS:

https://pbcham.ps/FightAlerts

FOLLOW US:


https://instagram.com/premierboxing
https://www.facebook.com/premierboxingchampions

Tags

About Premier Boxing Champions

Check Also

Priceless In-Fighting Advice ✨ Roberto Duran Coaches Ammo Williams

Watch as the legendary four division World Champion Roberto ‘Hands of Stone’ Duran gives advice …

© Copyright 2000 - 2024, Saddo Boxing All Rights Reserved