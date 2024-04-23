Jaime Munguia Media Workout | #CaneloMunguia

Undefeated all-action former world champion Jaime Munguía will hold a media workout in Los Angeles ahead of his upcoming showdown as Canelo Promotions presents a Cinco de Mayo weekend blockbuster featuring pound-for-pound great Canelo Álvarez putting his undisputed super middleweight world title on the line against Munguía headlining a PBC Pay-Per-View event on Prime Video on Saturday, May 4 from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
