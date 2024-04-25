RAMIREZ VS. BARTHELEMY FINAL PRESS CONFERENCE





Golden Boy will continue its streak of providing fight fans an unprecedented 2024 fight schedule with a massive doubleheader on Saturday, April 27 featuring two of the brightest lights in boxing. Jose Ramirez vs. Rances Barthelemy and Vergil Ortiz Jr. vs. Thomas Dulorme will be one of the biggest boxing shows yet in the Central Valley, and will take place live from the Save Mart Center in Fresno, California, and broadcast worldwide on DAZN.

