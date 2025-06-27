Home / Boxing Videos / Jake Paul vs. Julio Cesar Chavez Jr, who wins? The Fighter & The Writer: Episode 12

Jake Paul vs. Julio Cesar Chavez Jr, who wins? The Fighter & The Writer: Episode 12

DAZN Boxing



Sergio Mora and Chris Mannix discuss the latest news in boxing as well as looking ahead to the Jake Paul vs. Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. fight.

