Unseen Angle 🎥 Hamza Uddin's Sensational Debut KO 🔥

What a way to mark your professional debut! Watch Hamza Uddin scoring a sensational stoppage against Santiago San Eusebio in Liverpool to move 1-0. Hamza returns to the ring on our June 22 show in Birmingham.

