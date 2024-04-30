CANELO VS. MUNGUIA GRAND ARRIVALS





Watch live as fighters on the PPV portion of Canelo Alvarez vs. Jaime Munguia fight night make their Grand Arrivals to MGM Grand Resort & Casino in Las Vegas ahead of their respective bouts on May 4, 2024, live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas and live on PBC PPV on Prime Video.

Undefeated all-action former world champion Jaime Munguía will hold a media workout in Los Angeles ahead of his upcoming showdown as Canelo Promotions presents a Cinco de Mayo weekend blockbuster featuring pound-for-pound great Canelo Álvarez putting his undisputed super middleweight world title on the line against Munguía headlining a PBC Pay-Per-View event on Prime Video on Saturday, May 4 from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Canelo vs. Munguía is the first four-belt undisputed title fight between Mexican combatants and harkens back to the great Mexico vs. Mexico matchups of the past. The event is promoted by Canelo Promotions and TGB Promotions, in association with Golden Boy Promotions and Zanfer Boxing Promotions.

