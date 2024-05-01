Canelo vs. Munguia GRAND ARRIVALS | #CaneloMunguia





Watch live as fighters on the PPV portion of Canelo Alvarez vs. Jaime Munguia fight night make their Grand Arrivals to MGM Grand Resort & Casino in Las Vegas ahead of their respective bouts on May 4, 2024, live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas and live on PBC PPV on Prime Video.

Canelo vs. Munguia will see Canelo Promotions present a Cinco de Mayo weekend blockbuster featuring pound-for-pound great Canelo Álvarez putting his undisputed super middleweight world title on the line against unbeaten all-action former world champion Jaime Munguía headlining a PBC Pay-Per-View event on Prime Video on Saturday, May 4 from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

In the co-main event, former world champion Mario “El Azteca” Barrios will defend his Interim WBC Welterweight Title against Argentine power-puncher Fabián “TNT” Maidana, while hard-hitting former world champion Brandon “The Heartbreaker” Figueroa puts his Interim WBC Featherweight Title on the line against former world champion Jessie Magdaleno in pay-per-view action. Kicking off the pay-per-view at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT is undefeated WBA Welterweight Champion Eimantas Stanionis battling the unbeaten two-time Olympian Gabriel Maestre.

