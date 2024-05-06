“I Can't Wait To Fill Him In!” – Josh Taylor Vs Jack Catterall 2: Face Off





We’re finally edging closer… Don’t miss our Face Off special as Josh Taylor and Jack Catterall once again exchange verbals ahead of May 25’s much anticipated rematch. Ade Oladipo tries to be the mediator as the hate clear runs deep between these two…

#TaylorCatterall2 #Boxing #FaceOff

