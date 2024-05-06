Jennifer Meza defended fiercely  – World Boxing Association

The Argentine female boxer, Jennifer Meza, made a new successful defense of her World Boxing Association FEDELATIN belt in atom weight after defeating the Venezuelan Roxana Colmenarez unanimously at the mythical Luna Park stadium in Buenos Aires.

Meza had a tough challenge with the Venezuelan fighter who knew how to take advantage of her physical conditions, with the length of her arms well used looking to put Meza out of distance.

Colmenarez showed a dominant technical boxing that allowed her to take control of some rounds. However, Meza, who never stopped moving forward despite having a hard time finding her spaces, began to leave Colmenarez with no chance to think and narrowed the spaces for her, giving her a well-deserved advantage that led her to victory.

In this way, Meza continues to own the FEDELATIN WBA Atom belt and increases her numbers to 9 wins with 3 knockouts and 3 losses.



