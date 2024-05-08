Home / Boxing Videos / Juan Francisco Estrada Vs Jesse 'Bam' Rodriguez Launch Press Conference

Juan Francisco Estrada Vs Jesse 'Bam' Rodriguez Launch Press Conference

Matchroom Boxing 4 hours ago Boxing Videos



Eddie Hearn hosts the launch press conference between the legendary Juan Francisco Estrada and pound for pound rising star, two weight World Champion Jesse ‘Bam’ Rodriguez ahead of their June 29 monster clash in Phoenix.

#Boxing #EstradaBam

Tags

About Matchroom Boxing

Check Also

Usyk claims Tyson Fury WASN'T serious against Ngannou 👀 #shorts

#shorts Subscribe to our YouTube channel 👉 http://bit.ly/DAZNBoxingYouTube Subscribe to the DAZN X Series YouTube …

© Copyright 2000 - 2024, Saddo Boxing All Rights Reserved