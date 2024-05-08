Juan Francisco Estrada Vs Jesse 'Bam' Rodriguez Launch Press Conference

Tank is not P4P. The 140 and 135 division had a sign of relief after Haneys loss. Now he’s overrated. Whether it was the extra weight or the PED Haneys camp... […]

I want to see Tank v Inoue at Jr Lightweight/Super-Featherweight! I know some of you will say Inoue is too small, but he can make this weight and he can give Tank some competition. What do you say? Tank is not some... […]

Floyd held hostage in Dubai? Anyone else heard this shit? https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nJR4SPiSBTU […]

Can Stevenson beat Tank? Does he even have a chance? Tank seems to be yapping about Stevenson as if he believes he is a threat, or else why would he be talking about him? I... […]

Saddoboxing Live Discussion Platform every Saturday Saturday May 4, 2024 at 730 pm United Kingdom time, click this link https://us05web.zoom.us/j/9682991385...mn=85359554331 For non members,... […]

Chris Billam-Smith v Richard Riakporhe Richard Riakporhe insists his previous split-decision win over Chris Billam-Smith will give him the edge when the pair clash for the WBO... […]

rip dingaan thobela won belts at lightweight & super middleweight. rest in paradise champion […]

Vergil Ortiz Jr Anyone planning on catching his um much anticipated fight tonight with war torn career welterweight Thomas Dulorme? Whole thing is puzzling as they... […]

Ruiz v Miller... Who do you have in this? ... […]

This board was REAL QUIET when Tszyu lost.... Sebastian Fundora beat Tim Tszyu and this whole board was rat pissing on cotton quiet. I wonder why? lol....I even had forgotten about the fight.... […]

Sam Noakes Vs Yvan Mendy Sam Noakes will fight Yvan Mendy over 12 rounds in the Lightweight division TNT. Sam Noakes is undefeated with 13 wins. Yvan Mendy is 48 wins, 6... […]