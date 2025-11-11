Home / Boxing Videos / Ortiz's Statement Win, Boots Buzz Builds & Roy’s Hopping in the Gym with Errol Spence?!

Ortiz's Statement Win, Boots Buzz Builds & Roy’s Hopping in the Gym with Errol Spence?!

ALL THE SMOKE FIGHT 4 hours ago Boxing Videos



Andre Ward and Roy Jones Jr. go deep on Vergil Ortiz’s win, Lubin’s future, and if we’ll finally get Ortiz vs. Boots. Roy’s headed to Dallas to work with Errol Spence, and Dre reflects on what it means to see Spence back around the fight game. An honest, unfiltered Hall of Game episode that doesn’t shy away from the hard truths.

0:00 Intro
0:27 Lubin’s Last Chance & Ortiz’s Big Finish
12:45 Where Does Lubin Go From Here?
16:22 Ad Break
17:42 Will Ortiz vs. Boots Be Next?
21:52 Errol Spence Back? Roy Headed To Dallas
26:24 Dre Salutes Errol’s Legacy
30:12 Wrap

Follow Andre Ward – https://www.instagram.com/andresogward/
Follow Roy Jones Jr. – https://www.instagram.com/royjonesjrofficial/

Want to listen via Audio?
Apple – https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-art-of-ward/id1767454006
Spotify – https://open.spotify.com/show/2zgtdAGaqvrEJza1c0RdvL?si=a94a7b4be17542e0

Follow on social!
Instagram Fight – https://www.instagram.com/atsfight/
Instagram Boxing – https://www.instagram.com/atsboxing/
Tiktok – https://www.tiktok.com/@atsboxing
X ATS Fight – https://x.com/ats_fight

Follow All the Smoke
Instagram – http://instagram.com/allthesmoke.productions

Tags

About ALL THE SMOKE FIGHT

Check Also

LIONS IN THE CAMP 🦁 Anthony Yarde ahead of David Benavidez world title fight | DAZN On The Ground

LIONS IN THE CAMP 🦁 Get an exclusive look into Anthony Yarde’s camp ahead of …

© Copyright 2000 - 2025, Saddo Boxing All Rights Reserved