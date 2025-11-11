Ortiz's Statement Win, Boots Buzz Builds & Roy’s Hopping in the Gym with Errol Spence?!





Andre Ward and Roy Jones Jr. go deep on Vergil Ortiz’s win, Lubin’s future, and if we’ll finally get Ortiz vs. Boots. Roy’s headed to Dallas to work with Errol Spence, and Dre reflects on what it means to see Spence back around the fight game. An honest, unfiltered Hall of Game episode that doesn’t shy away from the hard truths.

0:00 Intro

0:27 Lubin’s Last Chance & Ortiz’s Big Finish

12:45 Where Does Lubin Go From Here?

16:22 Ad Break

17:42 Will Ortiz vs. Boots Be Next?

21:52 Errol Spence Back? Roy Headed To Dallas

26:24 Dre Salutes Errol’s Legacy

30:12 Wrap

