TYSON FURY VS. OLEKSANDR USYK | OPEN WORKOUTS

Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury will be a monumental event in the boxing world. Scheduled to feature an undercard packed with thrilling bouts, this card is set to showcase the best of the sport. Fans can expect a series of high-stakes matchups, with fighters from various weight classes and backgrounds aiming to steal the spotlight before the heavyweight giants take center stage. #furyusyk | May 18 | Live on DAZN: Click link in bio to buy.
#RingOfFire | #RiyadhSeason
Subscribe to our YouTube channel 👉 http://bit.ly/DAZNBoxingYouTube
Subscribe to the DAZN X Series YouTube channel 👉 https://bit.ly/XSeriesYouTube
Download the DAZN app now 👉 http://bit.ly/DAZNYoutube
Follow DAZN Boxing On Social Media 👇
Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/DAZNBoxing
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/DAZNBoxing
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DAZN
The DAZN Boxing Show ► https://bit.ly/3EQ70HN
DAZN Rewind ► https://bit.ly/32iAaRT
#DAZN #DAZNBoxing #Boxing