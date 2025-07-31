Home / Boxing Videos / Mark Magasy's uppercut set the tone for his victory over Mata

Mark Magasy's uppercut set the tone for his victory over Mata

Premier Boxing Champions



You could feel the power! 💥 #Mark Magsayo’s devastating uppercut set the tone for a completely dominant performance against Jorge Mata. 📺 Watch the #MagsayoMata full fight today!

