Home / Boxing Videos / “Usyk HAS Fury's number!” 😳 | Johnny Nelson reacts to canvas dispute

“Usyk HAS Fury's number!” 😳 | Johnny Nelson reacts to canvas dispute

Sky Sports Boxing 51 mins ago Boxing Videos



►WATCH FURY/USYK: https://bit.ly/SkyFuryUsyk
►SUBSCRIBE http://bit.ly/SSBoxingSub
Johnny Nelson previews Fury vs Usyk and whether pre-fight mind games can influence the fight.

►TWITTER: https://twitter.com/skysportsboxing
►FACEBOOK: http://www.facebook.com/skysportsboxing
►WEBSITE: http://www.skysports.com/boxing

MORE FROM SKY SPORTS ON YOUTUBE:
►SKY SPORTS FOOTBALL: http://bit.ly/SSFootballSub
►SKY SPORTS BOXING: http://bit.ly/SSBoxingSub
►SKY SPORTS CRICKET: http://bit.ly/SubscribeSkyCricket
►SOCCER AM: http://bit.ly/SoccerAMSub
►SKY SPORTS F1: http://bit.ly/SubscribeSkyF1
►SKY SPORTS: http://bit.ly/SkySportsSub
►SKY SPORTS GOLF: https://bit.ly/SubscribeSkySportsGolf

Tags

About Sky Sports Boxing

Check Also

Oleksandr Usyk's team LOUDLY chant during Joe Cordina interview & he still picks Tyson Fury to WIN 😅

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel for more exclusive behind-the-scenes content – https://www.youtube.com/c/FrankWarrenQueensberryPromotions Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/frank_warren_official/ Twitter: …

© Copyright 2000 - 2024, Saddo Boxing All Rights Reserved