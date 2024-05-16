“Anthony Joshua Wants The Winner!” – Eddie Hearn Talks Fury Vs Usyk





We catchup with Eddie Hearn in Riyadh just two days out from Tyson Fury against Oleksandr Usyk and admits Anthony Joshua would jump straight into fighting the winner. Eddie also breaks down Joe Cordina’s World Title defence and Jai Opetaia’s chance to become two time World Champ.

