Josh Taylor Vs Jack Catterall 2: Hate Runs Deep (Behind The Scenes)





What a night, what an atmosphere, what a fight! Respect to Josh Taylor and Jack Catterall who put on a display in Leeds with El Gato getting revenge over the Tartan Tornado. Go behind the scenes on fight night, Saturday 25 May at the First Direct Arena, with plenty of previously unseen backstage footage alongside unique angles from ringside. Also featuring undercard fights including Chev Clarke, Paddy Donovan, Gary Cully, Giorgio Visioli, George Liddard and Leli Buttigieg.

#TaylorCatterall2 #HateRunsDeep #Boxing

***

Subscribe to our channel for exclusive content ➡️ https://bit.ly/MatchroomBoxingYouTube

⇌ Follow Matchroom Boxing On Social ⇌

Instagram → http://www.instagram.com/matchroomboxing

Twitter → https://www.twitter.com/matchroomboxing

Facebook → https://www.facebook.com/matchroomboxing

ⓘ About Matchroom Boxing 📜

Promoted by Eddie Hearn, Matchroom Boxing promote events around the globe in locations including UK, USA, United Arab Emirates, Mexico, Australia and further afield.

Our fighter roster includes Anthony Joshua, Canelo Alvarez, Katie Taylor, Dmitry Bivol, Conor Benn, Callum Smith, Leigh Wood, Josh Warrington, Ebanie Bridges and many more.

Head over to our website https://www.matchroomboxing.com to view our full stable, upcoming events and the latest news.