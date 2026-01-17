Home / Boxing Videos / Curiel vs Panthen Full Card Highlights

Curiel vs Panthen Full Card Highlights

Full card highlights from a night of action on DAZN, featuring Raul “Cugar” Curiel earning a 10-round unanimous decision win in the main event and Jorge “El Niño Dorado” Chavez taking the co-main event.

