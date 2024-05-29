Home / Boxing Videos / Behind the Scenes | Queensberry vs Matchroom 5v5 Grand Arrivals 🎬

Behind the Scenes | Queensberry vs Matchroom 5v5 Grand Arrivals 🎬

Frank Warren's Queensberry Promotions



Watch the best moments from the Queensberry vs Matchroom Grand Arrivals Day as our fighters do their first public media circuit of the week ahead of an historic night of PPV boxing.

