A HEAVYWEIGHT SHOWDOWN | QUEENSBERRY VS. MATCHROOM

Sergio Mora and Chris Mannix give their final take on the upcoming Queensberry vs. Matchroom card! Tune in to find out what they believe the keys to victory are for each promotional powerhouse.
Brought to you by @AutoZone
Subscribe to our YouTube channel 👉 http://bit.ly/DAZNBoxingYouTube
Subscribe to the DAZN X Series YouTube channel 👉 https://bit.ly/XSeriesYouTube
Sign up to DAZN now 👉 http://bit.ly/DAZNYoutube
Follow DAZN Boxing On Social Media 👇
Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/DAZNBoxing
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/DAZNBoxing
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DAZN
The DAZN Boxing Show ► https://bit.ly/3EQ70HN
DAZN Rewind ► https://bit.ly/32iAaRT
#DAZN #DAZNBoxing #Boxing