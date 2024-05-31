Riyadh is ready for 5vs5 – World Boxing Association

The time has come and the Riyadh Season will have its awaited showdown between Quernsberry Promotions and Matchroom Boxing, an event in which different fighters will face each other and that will also have as a special attraction the clash between Dmitry Bivol and Malik Zinad for the World Boxing Association (WBA) light heavyweight title.

Bivol will defend his black and gold belt against an opponent with a good record who is motivated and eager to surprise. The Russian declared himself ready to give a new show when he gave his words on Thursday at the press conference and wants to extend his reign against the Libyan.

The fight will serve as a stellar event in which five fighters from each promoter will fight in even and exciting fights with a point system for each fight that will determine the winner of both teams.

Among these fights will be WBA featherweight champion Raymond Ford, who will make his first defense against Nick Ball and wants to prove that he can hold on to his title after winning his belt last March.

In the rest of the fights, Deontay Wilder will face Zhilei Zhang at heavyweight, Daniel Dubois will fight Filip Hrgovic also at heavyweight, Austin Williams and Hamzah Sheeraz will fight at light heavyweight and Craig Richards will face Willy Hutchinson at light heavyweight.



