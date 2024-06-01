Home / Boxing Videos / “I'll Take Out Daniel Dubois, He Will Break Mentality!”- Filip Hrgovic

“I'll Take Out Daniel Dubois, He Will Break Mentality!”- Filip Hrgovic

With a shot at the IBF World Heavyweight Title in the pipeline, Filip Hrgovic knows he can’t slip against Dynamite Daniel Dubois in the 5 vs 5 in Riyadh tonight.

