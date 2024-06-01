Home / Boxing Videos / Behind the Scenes | Queensberry vs Matchroom 5v5 Weigh-In & Final Face-offs

Behind the Scenes | Queensberry vs Matchroom 5v5 Weigh-In & Final Face-offs

Frank Warren's Queensberry Promotions 2 hours ago Boxing Videos



Watch all of the unseen moments from the Queensberry vs Matchroom Weigh-In as our fighters take the stage for the final time ahead of a huge night of PPV boxing.

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel for more exclusive behind-the-scenes content – https://www.youtube.com/c/FrankWarrenQueensberryPromotions

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/frank_warren_official/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/queensberry
Tik Tok: https://www.tiktok.com/@frankwarrenofficial
To license Fight Footage: https://imgvideoarchive.com/client/frank_warren_boxing

Tags

About Frank Warren's Queensberry Promotions

Check Also

5 Vs 5 Countdown Show: Queensberry Vs Matchroom, Hearn Vs Warren

It’s the final preview ahead of the much anticipated Queensberry Vs Matchroom, Hearn Vs Warren! …

© Copyright 2000 - 2024, Saddo Boxing All Rights Reserved