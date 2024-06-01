Watch as Eddie Hearn pays a visit to Deontay Wilder’s dressing room before the fight with Big Bang Zhang in Riyadh…
#shorts #eddiehearn #deontaywilder
Watch as Eddie Hearn pays a visit to Deontay Wilder’s dressing room before the fight with Big Bang Zhang in Riyadh…
#shorts #eddiehearn #deontaywilder
Tags * Boxing Deontay Eddie Eddie Hearn Fight Hearn Interview IT39S Matchroom Matchroom Boxing SET TELLS Wilder Zhang
It’s the final preview ahead of the much anticipated Queensberry Vs Matchroom, Hearn Vs Warren! …