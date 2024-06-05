Eddie Hearn On 5 Vs 5 Defeat, Ennis New Opponent, Soccer Aid & Fisher Vs Babic





Before the Johnny Fisher vs Alen Babic press conference at Matchroom HQ, we catchup with Eddie Hearn to revisit the 5 vs 5 defeat to Frank Warren’s Queensberry, names in the frame for Jaron Ennis’ next opponent following the injury to Cody Crowley, Eddie’s involvement in Soccer Aid, Jack Catterall vs Regis Prograis talks and more!

