Home / Boxing Videos / “You Need To Take Subriel Matias To Dark Places” Eddie Hearn On Matias-Paro

“You Need To Take Subriel Matias To Dark Places” Eddie Hearn On Matias-Paro

Matchroom Boxing 3 hours ago Boxing Videos



Eddie Hearn speaks after the press conference in Puerto Rico to talk Matias vs Paro, the undercard and much more.

#EddieHearn #MatiasParo #Boxing

Subscribe to our channel for exclusive content ➡️ https://bit.ly/MatchroomBoxingYouTube

⇌ Follow Matchroom Boxing On Social ⇌

Instagram → http://www.instagram.com/matchroomboxing
Twitter → https://www.twitter.com/matchroomboxing
Facebook → https://www.facebook.com/matchroomboxing

ⓘ About Matchroom Boxing 📜

Promoted by Eddie Hearn, Matchroom Boxing promote events around the globe in locations including UK, USA, United Arab Emirates, Mexico, Australia and further afield.

Our fighter roster includes Anthony Joshua, Canelo Alvarez, Katie Taylor, Dmitry Bivol, Conor Benn, Callum Smith, Leigh Wood, Josh Warrington, Ebanie Bridges and many more.

Head over to our website https://www.matchroomboxing.com to view our full stable, upcoming events and the latest news.

Tags

About Matchroom Boxing

Check Also

Billam-Smith's Cruiserweight Tier Ranking | 'Holyfield is the GOAT!' 🐐

►SUBSCRIBE http://bit.ly/SSBoxingSub Chris Billam-Smith blind ranks cruiserweight boxers! ►TWITTER: https://twitter.com/skysportsboxing ►FACEBOOK: http://www.facebook.com/skysportsboxing ►WEBSITE: http://www.skysports.com/boxing MORE …

© Copyright 2000 - 2024, Saddo Boxing All Rights Reserved