David Benavidez Speaks Out On Canelo Snub, Upcoming Fight & Strong Family Bond | ATS Fight





Watch the full uncut, unfiltered full interview with boxing superstar David Benavodez from FIGHT TOWNS: MIAMI, as Stephen Jackson sits down with ‘The Mexican Monster’ to discuss being snubbed by Canelo, his move up in weight to 175lbs, and his upcoming battle with Alexandr Gvozdyk. Plus, Benavidez opens up about his family life and how his father turned him into the fighter he is today.

Watch the full episode of FIGHT TOWNS: Miami here: https://youtu.be/fOtdImJV89Y

