Home / Boxing Videos / SUBRIEL MATIAS VS. LIAM PARO weigh in LIVESTREAM

SUBRIEL MATIAS VS. LIAM PARO weigh in LIVESTREAM

DAZN Boxing 30 mins ago Boxing Videos



June 14, 2024 — Subriel Matias vs. Liam Paro weigh in live from Puerto Rico.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel 👉 http://bit.ly/DAZNBoxingYouTube
Subscribe to the DAZN X Series YouTube channel 👉 https://bit.ly/XSeriesYouTube

Download the DAZN app now 👉 http://bit.ly/DAZNYoutube

Follow DAZN Boxing On Social Media 👇
Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/DAZNBoxing
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/DAZNBoxing
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DAZN

The DAZN Boxing Show ► https://bit.ly/3EQ70HN
DAZN Rewind ► https://bit.ly/32iAaRT

#DAZN #DAZNBoxing #Boxing

Tags

About DAZN Boxing

Check Also

“I'm here to TAKE OVER!” 🔊 | Johnny Nelson & Isaac Chamberlain on Jack Massey fight at Selhurst Park

►SUBSCRIBE http://bit.ly/SSBoxingSub Watch Johnny Nelson interview Isaac Chamberlain at Selhurst Park ahead of his homecoming …

© Copyright 2000 - 2024, Saddo Boxing All Rights Reserved