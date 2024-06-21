Home / Boxing Videos / Tyler Denny Vs Felix Cash & Undercard Weigh In

Tyler Denny Vs Felix Cash & Undercard Weigh In

Matchroom Boxing 6 hours ago Boxing Videos



We’re live from Birmingham as challenger Felix Cash and Champion Tyler Denny weigh in for their European Middleweight Title showdown! Watch as the full card hits the scales including Lewis Crocker vs Conah Walker, Shannon Ryan vs Emma Dolan, Cameron Vuong vs Jeff Ofori, Aqib Fiaz vs Kane Baker 2 plus prospects Hamza Uddin, Ibraheem Sulaimaan and Emanuel Odaise.

Tags

About Matchroom Boxing

Check Also

PRIZE FIGHTER LAUNCH PRESS CONFERENCE LIVESTREAM

June 21, 2024 — Prize Fighter launch press conference from Birmingham, United Kingdom. Subscribe to …

© Copyright 2000 - 2024, Saddo Boxing All Rights Reserved