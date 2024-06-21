Tyler Denny Vs Felix Cash & Undercard Weigh In

We’re live from Birmingham as challenger Felix Cash and Champion Tyler Denny weigh in for their European Middleweight Title showdown! Watch as the full card hits the scales including Lewis Crocker vs Conah Walker, Shannon Ryan vs Emma Dolan, Cameron Vuong vs Jeff Ofori, Aqib Fiaz vs Kane Baker 2 plus prospects Hamza Uddin, Ibraheem Sulaimaan and Emanuel Odaise.
