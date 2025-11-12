Mea Motu Defends WBA Oceania Crown Against Manjot Rattu – World Boxing Association

New Zealand’s Mea “The Night” Motu (22-1, 9 KOs) will return to the ring on November 14 at Auckland’s ABA Stadium, where she’ll defend her WBA Oceania Super Featherweight Title (130 lbs) against India’s Manjot Rattu (7-2, 7 KOs). The bout will headline the card and mark Motu’s homecoming after her only professional defeat.

At 33 years old, Motu remains one of the most prominent figures in women’s boxing across Oceania. A former world champion under other sanctioning bodies and now a reigning regional titleholder with the WBA, she captured the belt after a unanimous-decision victory over Sarah Jalonen. Known for her exceptional conditioning and ability to keep a relentless pace through ten rounds, Motu’s energy and ring IQ make her a difficult opponent for anyone at 130.

Rattu, 27, from Nakodar, India, arrives as a dangerous challenger with seven knockouts in seven wins. Her measured and defensive approach could pose a stylistic contrast to Motu’s volume-heavy offense. This will be Rattu’s first fight outside the Indian subcontinent and her debut in a WBA-sanctioned title bout, adding extra weight to the occasion.

Both fighters stand at 1.61 meters (5’3”), setting the stage for a tight, high-paced contest at mid-range. The WBA Oceania Title serves as a crucial stepping stone in the world rankings, and the winner could find herself on the brink of a shot at the Intercontinental or even World Championship.