"You Idiot!" – Anthony Joshua Speaks To Tyson Fury With Turki Alalshikh





Watch as His Excellency Turki Alalshikh alongside Anthony Joshua Facetimes Tyson Fury as the trio discuss a potential blockbuster fight for 2025. But first things first, AJ fights Daniel Dubois in September before The Gypsy King rematches Oleksandr Usyk.

