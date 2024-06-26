Home / Boxing Videos / The Journey To The Top Wasn't Easy For The Benavidez Family | ATS Fight

The Journey To The Top Wasn't Easy For The Benavidez Family | ATS Fight

ALL THE SMOKE FIGHT 1 hour ago Boxing Videos



During an exclusive sit down on FIGHT TOWNS: MIAMI, David Benavidez and Jose Benavidez sr. discuss the importance of family and the difficulties they faced getting to the top. David describes the type of father and role model he wants to be for his children and Jose looks back on the mistakes he made along the way.

Watch the full episode of FIGHT TOWNS: Miami here: https://youtu.be/fOtdImJV89Y

Full sit down interview is here: https://youtu.be/HEgWHvnzfCY

#boxing #ATSFight #FightTowns #stephenjackson #davidbenavidez #royjonesjr #caneloalverez

Tags

About ALL THE SMOKE FIGHT

Check Also

Anthony Joshua vs Daniel Dubois | Riyadh Season Card, Wembley Stadium Press Conference #RiyadhSeason

Frank Warren and Eddie Hearn launch the latest spectacular Riyadh Season event in London, ahead …

© Copyright 2000 - 2024, Saddo Boxing All Rights Reserved