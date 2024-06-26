The Journey To The Top Wasn't Easy For The Benavidez Family | ATS Fight





During an exclusive sit down on FIGHT TOWNS: MIAMI, David Benavidez and Jose Benavidez sr. discuss the importance of family and the difficulties they faced getting to the top. David describes the type of father and role model he wants to be for his children and Jose looks back on the mistakes he made along the way.

