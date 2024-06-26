First Pitch & Face-Off: Juan Francisco Estrada & Jesse Rodriguez Meet At The Chase Field





Juan Francisco Estrada and Jesse Rodriguez face-off and throw the ceremonial first pitch at the Chase Field ahead of the Arizona Diamondbacks home game with the Minnesota Twins. The two fighters come face-to-face for the first time in fight week ahead of Saturday’s showdown at the Footprint Center, live on DAZN.

#EstradaBam #Boxing

Subscribe to our channel for exclusive content ➡️ https://bit.ly/MatchroomBoxingYouTube

⇌ Follow Matchroom Boxing On Social ⇌

Instagram → http://www.instagram.com/matchroomboxing

Twitter → https://www.twitter.com/matchroomboxing

Facebook → https://www.facebook.com/matchroomboxing

ⓘ About Matchroom Boxing 📜

Promoted by Eddie Hearn, Matchroom Boxing promote events around the globe in locations including UK, USA, United Arab Emirates, Mexico, Australia and further afield.

Our fighter roster includes Anthony Joshua, Canelo Alvarez, Katie Taylor, Dmitry Bivol, Conor Benn, Callum Smith, Leigh Wood, Josh Warrington, Ebanie Bridges and many more.

Head over to our website https://www.matchroomboxing.com to view our full stable, upcoming events and the latest news.