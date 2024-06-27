Anthony Joshua vs Daniel Dubois FULL launch press conference | #RiyadhSeasonCard: Wembley Edition

Anthony Joshua and Daniel Dubois launched the Riyadh Season Card: Wembley Edition with the IBF heavyweight title on the line. Hear from both fighters alongside Eddie Hearn, Frank Warren and their trainers as we build up to a monumental occasion on September 21st at Wembley Stadium.
