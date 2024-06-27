Anthony Joshua vs Daniel Dubois FULL intense FIRST face-off | #RiyadhSeasonCard: Wembley Edition

AJ vs Dubois - IBF AJ gets his chance to be a x3 world champion. Who wins and why? Usyk beats them both in the same night. […]

Prime Loma beats Tank. I’m not a Loma fanboy but there’s no denying his skillset. Shame he’s past his best. Tank is 30 years old and waited brilliantly for Teo and... […]

Why didnt't you Brits tell me you had another star? This Benjamim Whitaker guy. He is entertaining to watch and he is winning cleanly and soundly with it. He has an Olympic silver medal to boot. He is... […]

Is Gervonta "Tank" Davis getting "pissy" again? Ya know? His pissy little attitude is what turns me off from him sometimes. It's not even the arrogance, it's the pissy little punk vibes he gives... […]

Tyler Denny v Felix Cash Tyler Denny has been on the local news here and believes he is at his peak over the hard puncher Felix Cash. It is Felix Cash’s first fight with... […]

Bottom 5 Current LEAST Favorite Boxers I got some interest on this a couple of years ago on the "Favorite Boxers" thread, but never actually followed through. So I figured this should have... […]

Lyndon Arthur v Liam Cameron Lyndon Arthur v Liam Cameron coming on now channel 5. […]

Usyk clearly inhaling from crucifix after Round 8 - video of cheating Go ahead you tell me that his trainer put a crucifix up to his mouth for 10 seconds and then put his arm over his face so nobody could see him... […]

1 year ban - Ryan Garcia - Pathetic So that’s the message boxing is sending out? You cheat in the most dangerous way and you only get a year ban? The casuals will always defend... […]

I have a bad feeling about tonight's Tank v Martin card... I don't like how some of these fighters are coming into the match. For starters, I do not like Gvozdyk's comeback. When you have a serious head... […]

Summer 1960 Rocky Marciano audio, just posted 20 minutes ago! Like a ghost from the past, the first time ever heard before, this was found and posted 20 minutes ago. Amazing how Marciano thought that $2 million... […]

Did Tank "duck" Loma at Loma's peak? I think Tank did. The FIGHT to be made about 5 years ago was Tank v Lomachenko, but that slowly died out and never materialised. Now Arum has... […]