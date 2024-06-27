Anthony Joshua vs Daniel Dubois FULL intense FIRST face-off | #RiyadhSeasonCard: Wembley Edition

Anthony Joshua and Daniel Dubois officially faced off at the Riyadh Season Card: Wembley Edition opening press conference in London. The two British heavyweights are all set to battle it out for the IBF heavyweight world title at Wembley Stadium, on September 21st.
