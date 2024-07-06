William “El Camarón” Zepeda vs. Giovanni Cabrera | WEIGH-IN

Boxing’s most electric, fan-friendly knockout machine William “El Camarón” Zepeda of San Mateo Atenco, Mexico will make a grand return to the ring after a massive knockout victory over former World Champion Maxi “Maximus” Hughes last March to face hungry world champion contender of Chicago, Illinois, Giovanni Cabrera. The 12-round lightweight main event will take place on Saturday, July 6, live from Toyota Arena in Ontario, Calif., and broadcast around the world on DAZN.
#Goldenboypromotions #boxing #oscardelahoya #boxing2024 #boxinghighlights #WatchOnDAZN #zepedacabrera #mexicovsmexico #mexicovsusa #williamzepeda
Watch our fights LIVE and on-demand on DAZN:
https://www.dazn.com/en-US/home
Shop Golden Boy
https://bit.ly/3qFl98W
Follow Golden Boy on Twitter:
https://bit.ly/3s4shMw
Follow Golden Boy on Instagram:
https://bit.ly/45aPCL6
Like Golden Boy on Facebook:
https://bit.ly/3OEqVjl