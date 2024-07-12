💪 Skye Nicolson & Dyana Vargas Hit The Scales & Face Off 👀

If Tank vs Loma DOES happen... who you got? It's not a done deal... but it looks promising. They're talking about a November fight date. So if it does happen... who do you feel will win and... […]

Janibek Alimkhanuly v Andrei Mikhailovich 7/13 Espn+ The closest fighters giving the 160 division actual life are Janibek, Adams and possibly Sheeraz. What was once a glory division is now struggling... […]

Keyshawn Davis is the new star Odds are he stops Andy Cruz if they meet again in the pro's. Davis has developed really well as a professional. […]

Johnny Fisher v Alen Babic DAZN Johnny Fisher is set to take on Alen Babic on Saturday, July 6th, 2024, at Copper Box Arena, London. The fight is scheduled for 10 rounds. The... […]

kazuto ioka v fernando daniel martinez july seventh Image: https://pbs.twimg.com/media/GRa8I9ebwAAEWb6?format=jpg&name=small seiya tsutsumi also back in his first fight since his bout with kazuki... […]

Shakur Stevenson vs Artem Harutyunyan July 6th ESPN Let's be honest. For all the obvious talent possessed by Stevenson he can be a tough pill to swallow. Be it his grasping for elite relevancy on... […]

Teofimo Lopez vs Steve Claggett ESPN Riding with this one as I don't currently sub to Dazn for the solid Bam v Estrada card so likely to miss it. 2nd defense of the wbo strap for Lopez... […]

Quartermaine v Chereji Just watched De Rosa beat Berry in an epic encounter. Both hurt one another and injured their hands in a brilliant back and forth battle. […]

AJ vs Dubois - IBF AJ gets his chance to be a x3 world champion. Who wins and why? Usyk beats them both in the same night. […]

Prime Loma beats Tank. I’m not a Loma fanboy but there’s no denying his skillset. Shame he’s past his best. Tank is 30 years old and waited brilliantly for Teo and... […]

Why didnt't you Brits tell me you had another star? This Benjamim Whitaker guy. He is entertaining to watch and he is winning cleanly and soundly with it. He has an Olympic silver medal to boot. He is... […]

Is Gervonta "Tank" Davis getting "pissy" again? Ya know? His pissy little attitude is what turns me off from him sometimes. It's not even the arrogance, it's the pissy little punk vibes he gives... […]