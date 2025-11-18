Home / Boxing Videos / Bam Rodriguez vs 'Truth' Cafu – Fight Night – Original Series | Matchroom Boxing

Bam Rodriguez vs 'Truth' Cafu – Fight Night – Original Series | Matchroom Boxing

Matchroom Boxing 41 mins ago Boxing Videos



Jesse “Bam” Rodríguez vs Phumelela “Truth” Cafu – behind the scenes, backstage and ringside. This is Fight Night – Matchroom Boxing’s fly on the wall replay of boxing’s biggest fights.

The cameras are backstage, the cornermen are mic’d up – relive the WBC and WBO World Super Flyweight unification fight from July 19, Texas, now.

***
