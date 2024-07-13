Home / Boxing Videos / Skye Nicolson Post Fight Press Conference After Vargas Win

Skye Nicolson Post Fight Press Conference After Vargas Win

Matchroom Boxing 48 mins ago Boxing Videos



Hear from WBC World Featherweight Champion Skye Nicolson after her dominant victory over Vargas in Philadelphia on the Boots Ennis vs Avanesyan undercard.

#EnnisAvanesyan #Boxing #SkyeNicolson

Tags

About Matchroom Boxing

Check Also

Fight Highlights | Brady vs Vasquez

Subscribe to our YouTube channel 👉 http://bit.ly/DAZNBoxingYouTube Subscribe to the DAZN X Series YouTube channel …

© Copyright 2000 - 2024, Saddo Boxing All Rights Reserved