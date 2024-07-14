“Let's Make It Happen!” – Jaron Ennis Wants Terence Crawford After Avanesyan Win Matchroom Boxing 2 hours ago Boxing Videos Jaron Ennis admits he wants a shot at Terence Crawford following his win over David Avanesyan in Philly on Saturday 13 July. Hear from the IBF World Welterweight Champion and Eddie Hearn who talk in the ring straight after. #EnnisAvanesyan #Boxing #EddieHearn * Avanesyan Crawford Ennis happen Jaron Let39s Matchroom Boxing Terence win 2024-07-14 Matchroom Boxing Share Facebook Twitter Stumbleupon LinkedIn Pinterest