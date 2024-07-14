Home / Boxing Videos / “Let's Make It Happen!” – Jaron Ennis Wants Terence Crawford After Avanesyan Win

“Let's Make It Happen!” – Jaron Ennis Wants Terence Crawford After Avanesyan Win

Matchroom Boxing 2 hours ago Boxing Videos



Jaron Ennis admits he wants a shot at Terence Crawford following his win over David Avanesyan in Philly on Saturday 13 July. Hear from the IBF World Welterweight Champion and Eddie Hearn who talk in the ring straight after.

#EnnisAvanesyan #Boxing #EddieHearn

Tags

About Matchroom Boxing

Check Also

Mike Perry Reacts to Jake Paul's Boxing

#PaulPerry | July 20 | Live on DAZN: Click link in bio to buy Subscribe …

© Copyright 2000 - 2024, Saddo Boxing All Rights Reserved