Home / Boxing Videos / FIGHT HIGHLIGHTS | JARON ENNIS VS DAVID AVANESYAN

FIGHT HIGHLIGHTS | JARON ENNIS VS DAVID AVANESYAN

DAZN Boxing 1 hour ago Boxing Videos



Jaron “Boots” Ennis put on a show while defending his IBF welterweight title with a TKO victory over David Avanesyan!

Subscribe to our YouTube channel 👉 http://bit.ly/DAZNBoxingYouTube
Subscribe to the DAZN X Series YouTube channel 👉 https://bit.ly/XSeriesYouTube

Sign up to DAZN now 👉 http://bit.ly/DAZNYoutube

Follow DAZN Boxing On Social Media 👇
Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/DAZNBoxing
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/DAZNBoxing
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DAZN

The DAZN Boxing Show ► https://bit.ly/3EQ70HN
DAZN Rewind ► https://bit.ly/32iAaRT

#DAZN #DAZNBoxing #Boxing

Tags

About DAZN Boxing

Check Also

Mike Perry Reacts to Jake Paul's Boxing

#PaulPerry | July 20 | Live on DAZN: Click link in bio to buy Subscribe …

© Copyright 2000 - 2024, Saddo Boxing All Rights Reserved