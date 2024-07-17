Home / Boxing Videos / Jaron 'Boots' Ennis Vs David Avanesyan: Fight Night (Behind The Scenes)

Jaron 'Boots' Ennis Vs David Avanesyan: Fight Night (Behind The Scenes)

Matchroom Boxing 2 hours ago Boxing Videos



It proved to be a successful Matchroom debut for IBF World Welterweight Champion Jaron ‘Boots’ Ennis who stopped David Avanesyan to retain his gold on Saturday 13 July 2024 at the Wells Fargo Center in Philly! Go behind the scenes on fight night with plenty of unseen footage both backstage and ringside.

