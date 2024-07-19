Dennis Thompson Vs Fernando Valdez: Full Fight (Ennis Vs Avanesyan Undercard)





18 year old prospect Dennis Thompson opened up his professional career with a four round decision over Fernando Valdez on the Jaron Ennis vs David Avanesyan undercard in Philly on Saturday 13 July 2024. Watch back the full fight.

#Boxing #EnnisAvanesyan #FightNight

***

Subscribe to our channel for exclusive content ➡️ https://bit.ly/MatchroomBoxingYouTube

⇌ Follow Matchroom Boxing On Social ⇌

Instagram → http://www.instagram.com/matchroomboxing

Twitter → https://www.twitter.com/matchroomboxing

Facebook → https://www.facebook.com/matchroomboxing

ⓘ About Matchroom Boxing 📜

Promoted by Eddie Hearn, Matchroom Boxing promote events around the globe in locations including UK, USA, United Arab Emirates, Mexico, Australia and further afield.

Our fighter roster includes Anthony Joshua, Canelo Alvarez, Katie Taylor, Dmitry Bivol, Conor Benn, Callum Smith, Leigh Wood, Josh Warrington, Ebanie Bridges and many more.

Head over to our website https://www.matchroomboxing.com to view our full stable, upcoming events and the latest news.