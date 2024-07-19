Home / Boxing Videos / Full Fight | Yokasta Valle vs Anabel Ortiz! Valle Defends World Title Belts vs Former Champ ((FREE))

Full Fight | Yokasta Valle vs Anabel Ortiz! Valle Defends World Title Belts vs Former Champ ((FREE))

Golden Boy Boxing 30 mins ago Boxing Videos



Two Legends Go At It! Chocolatito One Of The Most Decorated Lower Weight Class Fighters In History Takes On Always Entertaining Brian Viloria!

Yokasta Valle vs Anabel Ortiz
Nov. 4th, 2023 – Polideportivo, Cartago, CR #ValleOrtiz

#Goldenboypromotions #boxing #oscardelahoya #boxing2024 #boxinghighlights #yokasta #yoka #valle #nicaragua #costarica #anabel #ortiz #mexico #avispa #minimumweight #champion #goldenboy #sports #freefight #fullfight #free

Shop Golden Boy
https://bit.ly/3qFl98W
Follow Golden Boy on Twitter:
https://bit.ly/3s4shMw
Follow Golden Boy on Instagram:
https://bit.ly/45aPCL6
Like Golden Boy on Facebook:
https://bit.ly/3OEqVjl

Tags

About Golden Boy Boxing

Check Also

“It's a different vibe this time” | Brad Pauls on new intense Nathan Heaney

Brad Pauls shares his thoughts on a more intense Nathan Heaney press conference, batting off …

© Copyright 2000 - 2024, Saddo Boxing All Rights Reserved