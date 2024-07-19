Full Fight | Yokasta Valle vs Anabel Ortiz! Valle Defends World Title Belts vs Former Champ ((FREE))

Two Legends Go At It! Chocolatito One Of The Most Decorated Lower Weight Class Fighters In History Takes On Always Entertaining Brian Viloria!
Yokasta Valle vs Anabel Ortiz
Nov. 4th, 2023 – Polideportivo, Cartago, CR #ValleOrtiz
#Goldenboypromotions #boxing #oscardelahoya #boxing2024 #boxinghighlights #yokasta #yoka #valle #nicaragua #costarica #anabel #ortiz #mexico #avispa #minimumweight #champion #goldenboy #sports #freefight #fullfight #free
Shop Golden Boy
https://bit.ly/3qFl98W
Follow Golden Boy on Twitter:
https://bit.ly/3s4shMw
Follow Golden Boy on Instagram:
https://bit.ly/45aPCL6
Like Golden Boy on Facebook:
https://bit.ly/3OEqVjl