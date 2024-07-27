Richard Sandoval Has Died He was 63. […]

Terence Crawford v Israil Madrimov Terence Crawford moves up to junior middleweight to challenge WBA champion Israil Madrimov on Saturday, Aug. 3, at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles. (ESPN+... […]

Brad Pauls v Nathan Heaney 2 Couldn't see a thread. About to start. […]

junto nakatani v vincent astrolabio july twentieth Image: https://pbs.twimg.com/media/GS2-3GRbwAA5bjM?format=jpg&name=small junto nakatani 117.25lbs vincent astrolabio 117.5lbs riku kano... […]

Lamont Roach vs Albert Batyrgaziev WBA Super Featherweight Champion Roach will next have to defend his title against the mandatory challenger Batyrgaziev. This could be a FOTY contest.... […]

Tank has considered the Inoue fight. Hear it from Tank for yourself... We wanna see it to Tank, Maybe not next year, but in the next 5 years when Inoue comes up in weight to at least... […]

Naoya Inoue v TJ Doheny Irish southpaw TJ Doheny is to challenge undisputed super bantamweight champion Naoya Inoue at Ariake Arena in Tokyo on 3 September. Inoue,... […]

If Tank vs Loma DOES happen... who you got? It's not a done deal... but it looks promising. They're talking about a November fight date. So if it does happen... who do you feel will win and... […]

Janibek Alimkhanuly v Andrei Mikhailovich 7/13 Espn+ The closest fighters giving the 160 division actual life are Janibek, Adams and possibly Sheeraz. What was once a glory division is now struggling... […]

Keyshawn Davis is the new star Odds are he stops Andy Cruz if they meet again in the pro's. Davis has developed really well as a professional. […]

Johnny Fisher v Alen Babic DAZN Johnny Fisher is set to take on Alen Babic on Saturday, July 6th, 2024, at Copper Box Arena, London. The fight is scheduled for 10 rounds. The... […]

kazuto ioka v fernando daniel martinez july seventh Image: https://pbs.twimg.com/media/GRa8I9ebwAAEWb6?format=jpg&name=small seiya tsutsumi also back in his first fight since his bout with kazuki... […]

Shakur Stevenson vs Artem Harutyunyan July 6th ESPN Let's be honest. For all the obvious talent possessed by Stevenson he can be a tough pill to swallow. Be it his grasping for elite relevancy on... […]

Teofimo Lopez vs Steve Claggett ESPN Riding with this one as I don't currently sub to Dazn for the solid Bam v Estrada card so likely to miss it. 2nd defense of the wbo strap for Lopez... […]