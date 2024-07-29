Home / Boxing Videos / “You Are Very Nervous!” Eddie Hearn & Terence Crawford Go Back N'Forth

“You Are Very Nervous!” Eddie Hearn & Terence Crawford Go Back N'Forth

Matchroom Boxing 33 mins ago Boxing Videos



Eddie Hearn and Terence Crawford exchange verbal jabs at the BMO Stadium after Bud went face to face with WBA World Super Welterweight Champion Israil Madrimov just days out from their huge clash in LA.

#CrawfordMadrimov #EddieHearn #Boxing

Subscribe to our channel for exclusive content ➡️ https://bit.ly/MatchroomBoxingYouTube

⇌ Follow Matchroom Boxing On Social ⇌

Instagram → http://www.instagram.com/matchroomboxing
Twitter → https://www.twitter.com/matchroomboxing
Facebook → https://www.facebook.com/matchroomboxing

ⓘ About Matchroom Boxing 📜

Promoted by Eddie Hearn, Matchroom Boxing promote events around the globe in locations including UK, USA, United Arab Emirates, Mexico, Australia and further afield.

Our fighter roster includes Anthony Joshua, Canelo Alvarez, Katie Taylor, Dmitry Bivol, Conor Benn, Callum Smith, Leigh Wood, Josh Warrington, Ebanie Bridges and many more.

Head over to our website https://www.matchroomboxing.com to view our full stable, upcoming events and the latest news.

Tags

About Matchroom Boxing

Check Also

FOUR-WEIGH WORLD CHAMP | Claressa Shields vs. Vanessa Joanisse Fight Highlights

July 27, 2024 — Claressa Shields vs. Vanessa Joanisse Fight Highlights from Detroit, Michigan. Presented …

© Copyright 2000 - 2024, Saddo Boxing All Rights Reserved