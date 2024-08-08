Romero and Cuesta will feature KO Drugs in Argentina  – World Boxing Association

The World Boxing Association (WBA) will return to Argentina for a new KO a las Drogas, where two events will take place, one on Friday, August 23 and Saturday, August 24 at the Casino de Buenos Aires.

Two world titles and several regional titles will be contested between the two days. The most important fight will be between Nazarena Romero and Paulette Valenzuela Cuesta for the vacant super bantamweight title of the pioneer organization on Saturday.

On the other hand, the Mexican Jackie Calvo and the Argentine María Rivera will be in the ring fighting for the WBA interim flyweight belt on Friday, August 23.

On Friday, there will be other interesting fights such as the middleweight Fedelatin title fight between Argentina’s Sebastian Papeschi and Venezuela’s Giodanny Jimenez, as well as the heavyweight Fedelatin belt fight between Mexico’s Giovanni Scuderi and local fighter Jairo Suarez.

Saturday’s event will be held in two rounds, the first in the afternoon and the second in the evening. The afternoon part will feature four bouts between mostly local fighters, while the evening part will feature the Romero-Cuesta fight, as well as the Gold lightweight title fight between Chann Thonson and Ruben Neri.

The WBA is pleased to return to Argentina, a country with a great boxing tradition where the KO a las Drogas will take place for the third year in a row and has had a great reception from the public and all those involved in the sport.